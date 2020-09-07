After nearly 6-month hiatus, Delhi Metro resumes today with social distancing

After being closed for over five months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi Metro is all set to resume services from today. Metro operations will resume in a phased manner, and the first line to be opened in the system is the Yellow line, connecting Samaypur Badli and Huda City Centre in Gurugram. Over a period of next five days i.e, by 12th September, rest of the Lines will also be made operational with all safety measures in place to check the spread of Covid-19 in the Metro premises which requires everyone to follow a new normal of social distancing, face mask and hand sanitisation. But today and tomorrow, only the Yellow line (49 KM with 37 stations consisting of 20 underground and 17 elevated stations). Trains will operate in two shifts, between 7am and 1am, and between 4pm and 8pm.