After nearly 7-month hiatus, Mumbai metro reopens today: All you need to know

After nearly 7-month hiatus, Mumbai Metro today resumed its operations with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place. "We are so delighted to have you back Metrokars. Here are few pictures of commuters who took their favourite Metro ride after 200+ days of break. Please share your 1st metro ride story with us." Mumbai Metro tweeted.

After nearly 7-month hiatus, Mumbai Metro today resumed its operations with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place. "We are so delighted to have you back Metrokars. Here are few pictures of commuters who took their favourite Metro ride after 200+ days of break. Please share your 1st metro ride story with us." Mumbai Metro tweeted.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Entry and exit will only be allowed from select gates for now. Here is the list of operational gates.

Mumbai metro reopens today: Here is all you need to know:

The Mumbai Metro will ply from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm.

Use of mask, maintaining social distancing will be mandatory, and thermal screening of passengers will be done at entry gates.

Children, elderly people advised not to travel by metro.

As of now, Mumbai Metro will make over 200 trips with services in either direction in up to 8 minutes as against 5 minutes and 400 services earlier.

Only 360 commuters will be allowed per trip.

Passengers are encouraged to use digital tickets, smart cards or QR code-based tickets. No plastic token will be issued.

Temperatures inside the coaches will be maintained between 25-27 degree Celsius.

Use of Aarogya Setu is advised.

Only Asymptomatic commuters will be allowed aboard the Mumbai Metro. Yesterday, Mumbai Metro had tweeted a video about how the new metro journeys will look like in the post-Covid times." Keeping all sanitation protocols in mind, we’re ready to welcome back Mumbaikars from tomorrow with a safe, secure and hygienic manner. Here's a sneak peek of what your new metro journeys will look like."

While Metro services across the country had resumed on September 7, in the fourth phase of Unlock. However, the Maharashtra government on October 14 permitted the resumption of metro services in the state from October 15. Mumbai Metro, however, took a few days extra to accomplish all the safety runs.

With 15,95,381 total cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 13,69,810 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 42,115 have died so far.