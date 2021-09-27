After the new Parliament is ready, a digital archive for all construction workers engaged at the site will be set-up and they also be given a certificate about their role and participation in this historic endeavour, the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday.

“PM @narendramodi stated that after the new Parliament is ready, a digital archive for all construction workers engaged at the site must be set-up, which should reflect their personal details including their name, place they belong to and picture as a tribute to their efforts," the PMO said in a tweet.

“All workers would also be given a certificate about their role and participation in this historic endeavour," it said in another tweet.

PM @narendramodi stated that after the new Parliament is ready, a digital archive for all construction workers engaged at the site must be set-up, which should reflect their personal details including their name, place they belong to and picture as a tribute to their efforts. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 27, 2021

Prime Minister Modi conducted on-site inspection and reviewed ongoing construction work of the new Parliament building on late Sunday evening.

The prime minister ascertained the progress of the work being carried out at the site, and laid emphasis on timely completion of the project. He interacted with the workers engaged at the site and also enquired about their well-being. He stressed that they are engaged in a pious and historic work.

The Prime Minister instructed that it must be ensured that all the workers engaged at the site are fully vaccinated against Covid. He further asked officials to conduct monthly health check-ups of all workers.

He also said that once the construction work is complete, a digital archive for all construction workers engaged at the site must be set-up, which should reflect their personal details including their name, the name of the place they belong to, their picture and should recognize their contribution to the construction work.

Further, he said, all workers should also be given a certificate about their role and participation in this endeavour. The surprise inspection by the Prime Minister was done with minimal security detail. He spent over an hour at the site.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.