Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >After no new Covid-19 cases for 30 days, all containment zones in Jammu district de-notified
Indians wearing face masks wait to consult doctors outside a COVID-19 screening facility at a government run hospital in Jammu, Saturday, June.27, 2020. India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the pandemic in the world after the U.S., Russia and Brazil. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

After no new Covid-19 cases for 30 days, all containment zones in Jammu district de-notified

1 min read . 10:21 PM IST PTI

  • While 259 people have been cured of COVID-19 in these areas, seven died, according to officials
  • The spokesperson said intensive testing was carried out in these areas

Jammu: Authorities in Jammu on Saturday denotified all 12 containment or red zones in the district after no fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from the areas in the last 30 days.

Jammu: Authorities in Jammu on Saturday denotified all 12 containment or red zones in the district after no fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from the areas in the last 30 days.

While 259 people have been cured of COVID-19 in these areas, seven died, according to officials.

While 259 people have been cured of COVID-19 in these areas, seven died, according to officials.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan denotified all containment or red zones in the district as per the guidelines issued by the state executive committee, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department, an official spokesperson said.

The denotified containment or red zones are Janipur, Bhawani Nagar, Gujjar Najar, Kalka Colony in Gorkha Nagar, Gurah Bakshi Nagar, Digiana, Raipur Satwari, Simbal, Kharian, Kalyanpur, Channi Mawalian and municipal ward number 48 of Gurkha Nagar, he said.

The spokesperson said intensive testing was carried out in these areas. No fresh COVID-19 case has been reported in these areas for the last 30 days.

So far, the Jammu district has recorded a total of 325 COVID-19 cases. Of these, seven patients have died, while 259 have been cured and subsequently discharged from hospitals. The remaining 59 patients are undergoing treatment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated