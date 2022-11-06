Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said on November 5 that tower D of the Chintels Paradiso society would be demolished as the structural report by the IIT Delhi team found structural deficiencies in the tower "beyond repair". On February 10, the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment in Tower D collapsed, killing two women and injuring half a dozen others.

The Noida Supertech Twin Towers were destroyed on August 28, as per an order by the Supreme Court. About 3,700 kg of explosives were used to bring down the two towers, leaving the area in a sea of smoke and rubble.

Yadav, while sharing the IIT Delhi report, said that the entire Tower D of the society would be demolished after the report had found structural flaws in the tower's construction and called it “uninhabitable". As per the report, repair was not possible due to technical and economic reasons. The decision on the date of demolition for the tower is likely to be taken by the authorities on November 7.

The deputy commissioner said, "We will pass orders to demolish tower D of Chintels Paradiso society in Gurugram's Sec-109 where a portion of an apartment's roof collapsed on Feb 10 leading to many injuries and the death of two people. Will direct to settle claims of tower D allottees within a timeline."

"After a structural audit by IIT Delhi declared the building to be uninhabitable with structural deficiencies, the district administration will issue an order by Monday. We will also give directions to demolish E and F towers, as the balconies are sagging and floors see distress," He added

Talking about the structural deficiencies in the tower, the deputy commissioner said, "The repair work was done unmonitored. The steel corroded reinforcements had been painted from the top to hide corrosion. The methodology of repair was also not in accordance with the requisite standard. The sampling of Tower D has found it had high chloride content and the quality of concrete is poor, due to which it is not habitable,"

Meanwhile, the district administration also issued orders to the builder to settle the claim with almost 50 flat holders in Tower D giving them monetary compensation or new flats within a stipulated time frame.

Chintels Paradiso in a statement said, "Ever since the unfortunate incident, we have been cooperating with the authorities and also with the affected residents in every possible way and will continue to do so"

A similar process of audit is also going on in the society's Tower E and F to decide the future of the two towers. Tower E has 28 flats, Tower F has 22 flats and Tower D has 50 flats.

After the roof collapse incident at Chintels Paradiso, complaints about 70 buildings in Gurugram were received and a structural audit for 16 such buildings is being conducted.

