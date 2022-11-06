After Noida Twin Towers, this ‘uninhabitable’ Gurugram tower will be demolished next2 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 07:09 AM IST
The Noida Supertech Twin Towers were demolished on August 28, as per an order by the Supreme Court.
Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said on November 5 that tower D of the Chintels Paradiso society would be demolished as the structural report by the IIT Delhi team found structural deficiencies in the tower "beyond repair". On February 10, the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment in Tower D collapsed, killing two women and injuring half a dozen others.