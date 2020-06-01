After NTPC communique, DERC rules out any role in BSES discom sale process

NEW DELHI: Delhi State Regulatory Commission (DERC) does not plan to intervene in the ongoing sale process of Delhi electricity distribution businesses owned by Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, said the regulators' chairperson, SS Chauhan.

This comes in the backdrop of India’s largest power generation utility, NTPC Ltd, in a 26 May communication to the regulator, evincing interest to acquire Reliance Infra’s 51% stake each in BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), for which Enel Group of Italy, Torrent Power Ltd and Greenko Group have separately submitted non-binding offers.

NTPC has been working on a strategy to face the challenges posed by an evolving energy landscape marked by regulatory norms and record low green energy tariffs. It may also also compete in the privatisation exercise of power distribution utilities in the union territories, Mint had reported.

Apart from payments owed to NTPC by BRPL and BYPL and several instances in the past of their inability to pay the public sector unit for electricity, the state-run company believes that its large balance sheet will also help it access capital at a lower cost.

“DERC has nothing to do with it. Its a settlement outside DERC, between parties following a fair process. What has it got for DERC to do?" S.S.Chauhan, chairperson, DERC told Mint.

Officials said that there is no legal provision for an intervention in the ongoing sale process of these utilities that supplies electricity to around 4.4 million customers in the national capital. KPMG is managing the stake sale process.

Spokespersons for BSES and KPMG declined comment.

An Enel Group spokesperson in Rome also declined comment.

According to a communication dated 26 May to DERC secretary Mukesh Wadhwa, state run NTPC said, “It is submitted that NTPC is keen to explore the opportunities for acquiring 51% stake in BRPL and BYPL, which are on sale, provided the equity sale is done through a transparent process."

Queries emailed to the spokespersons of NTPC, Torrent Power and Greenko Group remained unanswered till press time.

“NTPC has written a letter stating that they are interested in participating in the process. I don’t think that DERC has a role here. They are free to participate. The discoms only needs to come to DERC when the deal is done and they have to file a petition. Right now its only in the news," said a senior DERC official requesting anonymity.

Mint reported on 12 May about Anil Ambani putting BSES Rajdhani and Yamuna discoms on the block and at least eight investors showing initial interest in the same.

“We have learnt from media reports that Reliance ADAG wants to divest its 51% stake in BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL)," the NTPC communication said.

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, which owns Reliance Infrastructure, is trying to sell assets to cut its debt. Reliance Infrastructure sold its Mumbai city power distribution business to Adani Transmission Ltd for Rs18,800 crore in August 2018.

“While they (Reliance Infrastructure Ltd) need a permission to sell the stake; it's only once the deal is finalised that a petition gets filed with the regulator. The law doesn’t provide for any intervention at this point of time and BSES doesn’t needs DERC’ permission to run the process," said a senior government official aware of the development requesting anonymity.

Three of Delhi discoms were privatized in July 2002: BSES Rajdhani Power, BSES Yamuna Power and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. The distribution firms are joint ventures with Delhi Power Co. Ltd, which owns a 49% stake in each of them. The other discoms in Delhi are Military Engineering Services (for Delhi Cantonment) and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation.

“The regulations are pretty clear on this. DERC doesn’t have any locus standi at this point of time. They can’t intervene in the process or run it unless they cancel the distribution licences of BRPL and BYPL and appoint administrators," said a fourth person aware of the thinking within DERC who also didn’t want to be named.

NTPC, which accounts for nearly a fifth of India’ installed power generation capacity of 370 gigawatt (GW), has been looking at electricity distribution business for some time now. Last year, in an equal joint venture with state-run Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd (PGCIL), NTPC set up the National Electricity Distribution Company (NCDC)—a pan-India power distribution firm.

While NTPC’s core business is generation and sale of power to state electricity boards (SEBs), it has had its eyes set on distribution since 2008. It has an installed capacity of 62,110 MW through 70 power projects and recently acquired hydropower firms THDC India Ltd and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (Neepco), as part of one of the government’s largest asset-sale exercises.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated