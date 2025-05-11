After Omar Abdullah questions ceasefire deal, Mehbooba Mufti weighs in: ‘When in eye to eye contact…’

Pakistan violates ceasefire: As drones tore through Jammu sky, merely hours after India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement was declared by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, several cities across Punjab, Rajasthan and J&K were plunged into darkness on Saturday night as administrations imposed emergency blackouts and air raid sirens blared, with Pakistan striking India once again.

“Ceasefire takes time. When the militaries of two countries are in eye-to-eye contact, it takes time to de-escalate," Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti told ANI, while reacting to the ongoing tensions, and Jammu Kashmir's CM Omar Abdullah's earlier tweet, questioning the ceasefire.

What did Omar Abdullah say During Pakistan's fresh wave of attacks, Omar Abdullah questioned on X: “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”

Omar Abdullah even shared a video from Srinagar in which blasts could be heard in the background. Emphasising that there was “no ceasefire”, he J&K chief minister said, “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.”

‘There should be some patience’ In response to Omar's tweet, Mehbooba Mufti further added, “there should be some patience. We should not turn into people who are always ready to fight a war. When a war is fought, people lose their house, lose their life, children are killed, they become orphans and hospitals get full. So, war is not a solution for anything. I think we should have patience,” reported ANI.

Blasts echo, blackouts multiply On Saturday night, a senior government official had confirmed that there were ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and drones were spotted over Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan.

