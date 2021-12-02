Amid concerns over the new Covid variant Omicron, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog on Thursday said that increased Covid-19 vaccine uptake is the need of the hour and asked people to not delay in getting fully vaccinated .

“Scientific reasoning for providing boosters at what timing, for which vaccine, all that is under examination. Currently, let's be very clear, our priority is very clear - complete the task of vaccinating all adults with both doses," Dr VK Paul, said.

He further added that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is being carefully examined, will take decisions on the basis of it, it's an ongoing discussion within our technical and scientific circles, over ban on international flights, booster dose and paediatric vaccination.

Additionally, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday held a meeting with airport and port health officers as well as other authorities over screening and surveillance at all points of entries, official sources said.

The health ministry has been advising states and Union territories to keep a strict vigil and undertake surveillance of international passengers coming to the country through various airports.

