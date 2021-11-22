A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has finalised and adopted, after more than two years of deliberations, the draft report on The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 by a majority in the meeting today.

The Bill will be soon tabled in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, that is expected to start by this month-end. The JPC has got five extensions to submit report on the Bill in two years.

The Data Protection Bill was first brought to the Parliament in 2019 and was referred to the JPC for examination at the time.

The Bill is landmark legislation meant to regulate how various companies and organizations use individuals’ data inside India. The 2019 draft of the Bill proposed the formation of a Data Protection Authority (DPA), which would regulate the use of users’ personal data by social media companies and other organizations within the country.

It is also expected to set data localization norms for companies that retain user data.

The draft Bill proposed in 2019 had been opposed by social media firms, experts and even ministers, who said that it had too many loopholes to be effective and beneficial for both users and companies.

