After oxygen, hospitals beds, home ICUs also run short

NEW DELHI : After hospitals beds, oxygen, medicines and medical devices have fallen short due to the exponential rise in covid-19 patients, the availability of home healthcare facilities providing hospital-like ICU systems, too, has dipped.

The average daily covid-19 case count has increased to over 400,000 this week, overwhelming hospital infrastructure in the country. Several private sector hospital chains that started home healthcare facilities, especially for covid-19 patients last year, have now withdrawn the services as there is a staff shortage at hospitals with large number of patients. Home healthcare services, too, are strained.

"Home healthcare gradually started picking up pace in India in the last few years. And covid-19 exponentially increased demand for home healthcare services as hospitals are choked with patients. After more demand than supplies, we are trying very hard to provide healthcare facilities at home for covid patients," said Dr Gaurav Thukral, executive vice president and chief operating officer of HealthCare at HOME.

Further, the private companies providing attendants and nurses for covid-19 patients are charging as high as Rs5,000 per day for an attendant and Rs7,000 for a nurse. “There is a shortage of nurses for home healthcare services. Before covid-19, we were looking for clients to take our services, but now we have so many requests for home healthcare that we don’t have nurses to be deployed at home for care. I am trying to bring nurses from Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Allahabad, Sultanpur and Himachal Pradesh to cater to the demands of patients and people continue to wait for home healthcare. I get thousands of calls a day but I also have limited resources," said Saswat Mohanty, founder Curae healthcare services.

Home healthcare services experts said that these services have always acted as a reticent ecosystem partner, supporting the formal healthcare infrastructure and network of hospitals. In the pre-covid era, home healthcare services took over the baton of providing post-hospitalization care for patients who preferred after-care within the comfort of their home.

“In the post-covid era, when hospitals suddenly became inaccessible, the focus (and very rightly so), shifted to accessing healthcare at home. This has naturally put a strain on all resources and home healthcare services are no exception. More than equipment, which can still be bought off the shelf, the real challenge has been to augment qualified human resources, that is, doctors, nurses and other paramedics," said Amol Deshmukh, founder, MedRabbits, a Pune-based home healthcare service provider.

At a time when patients are struggling to find hospital beds, the companies that provide home healthcare services, too, are tying with hotels to cater to more covid-19 positive clients. “There has been a rapid increase in the demand for at-home services in recent times as a lot of elderly live alone in the country and they need immediate support during these trying times," said Saumyajit Roy, co-founder and chief executive officer at Emoha Elder Care. Emoha Elder Care has set up a 60-bed covid care centre in Gurugram, which is also seeing high demand with several other similar facilities running short of beds.

“Various healthcare infrastructure services, medicines, devices, and equipment are all falling short due to an exponential increase in demand from covid-19 patients," he said. The burden of covid-19 cases in increasing continuously. At least 366,161 new covid-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

“We are building capacity and skilling our manpower to meet the high demand of homecare healthcare services. However, the second wave of covid-19 is asking much more than our resources can deliver. Healthcare resources in the country, be it infrastructure, oxygen cylinders, medical equipment or even healthcare providers are limited," said Nanki Lakhwinder Singh, chief executive officer and managing director, Genesis Rehabilitation Services India.

