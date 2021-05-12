After oxygen, hospitals beds, home ICUs also run short

Further, the private companies providing attendants and nurses for covid-19 patients are charging as high as ₹5000 per day for an attendant and ₹7000 for a nurse. “There is a shortage of nurses for home healthcare services. Before covid-19 we were looking for clients to take our services but now we have so many requests for home healthcare that we don’t have nurses to be deployed at home for care. I am trying to bring nurses from Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Allahabad, Sultanpur and Himachal Pradesh to cater to the demands of patients and people continue to wait for home healthcare. I get thousands of calls a day but I also have limited resources," said Saswat Mohanty, founder Curae healthcare services.

