NEW DELHI: After Pakistan, China is also creating a dispute at the border with India as if it was part of a "mission," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday as India and China held their seventh round of military talks aiming to defusing tensions and finalising a roadmap for disengagement of troops from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh, a person familiar with the matter said.

The main aim of this round is expected to be the preservation of an uneasy calm that has been in place for a month. The exploration of steps to maintain stability on the ground and avoid any action that may trigger fresh tension in the region was on the agenda, a person familiar with the matter said.

The talks at the Corps commander level began at around 12 noon (Indian times) in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The Indian delegation was headed by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps. It also included Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA).

With the harsh winter closing in, there was a small window left for both sides to reach agreement on pulling back troops from the frontlines, analysts said. According to the Indian assessment, there was also a similarly small window for China to spring any military surprises on India by trying to change the equations on the ground to suit Beijing. This could result in a spike in tensions leading to a conflict whose impact could be localized or broader. Troops of the two countries were in close proximity to each other – at some places separated by a few hundred metres – and the worry of a conflict actually breaking out was real, said a person familiar with the developments.

As of now, the militaries of the two countries seemed ready to stay at their respective deployment areas for the harsh winter with both sides making preparations for the long haul. “There are no signs of the Chinese backing down. We will stay the course if they do so," said a person familiar with the matter on the Indian side. Various estimates suggest both sides have close to 100,000 troops deployed in eastern Ladakh with both sides holding ground.

Analysts like Srikanth Kondapalli, professor of Chinese Studies at the New Delhi based Jawaharlal Nehru University, the chances of a “breakthrough" to the standoff that began on 5 May seemed slim.

The agenda for the talks is to firm up a roadmap for disengagement of troops from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh, the person cited above said. India will oppose demands from China for a withdrawal of Indian troops from several strategic heights on the south bank of the Pangong lake as a precondition to starting the disengagement process, the person said. This comes after China insisted on India withdrawing its troops from the vantage positions it had secured in late August. New Delhi has insisted that the disengagement process must start simultaneously at all the friction points.

Separately, at an event to inaugurate 44 bridges in the border areas like Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Singh said: “You are well aware of the situation created along our northern and eastern borders. First Pakistan, and now also by China, as if a border dispute is being created under a mission." The reference was to unprovoked shelling from Pakistan in violation of a 2003 ceasefire pact as well as current tensions with China.

The construction of border infrastructure was seen as a trigger for the border tensions with China. Undeterred, India has made it clear that it will go ahead with such infrastructure development.

