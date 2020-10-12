With the harsh winter closing in, there was a small window left for both sides to reach agreement on pulling back troops from the frontlines, analysts said. According to the Indian assessment, there was also a similarly small window for China to spring any military surprises on India by trying to change the equations on the ground to suit Beijing. This could result in a spike in tensions leading to a conflict whose impact could be localized or broader. Troops of the two countries were in close proximity to each other – at some places separated by a few hundred metres – and the worry of a conflict actually breaking out was real, said a person familiar with the developments.