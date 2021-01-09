After permanently banning Donald Trump, Twitter suspends his team's account

After permanently suspending US President Donald Trump from Twitter, the micro-blogging site has banned the account of his presidential campaign -- @TeamTrump.

Twitter shut down his @TeamTrump campaign account shortly after it deleted tweets from the US President from an official government account, in which President Trump accused Twitter of "banning free speech" and coordinating with "the Democrats and the Radical Left" to silence him.

Trump tweeted, "Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me -- and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me."

Won't be silenced: Trump after Twitter's permanent ban

"We will not be SILENCED!" Trump tweeted from the @POTUS government account, with 33.4 million followers, after Trump's @realDonaldTrump personal account was permanently banned by Twitter.

"Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH," the US President wrote in the now-deleted tweets.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has slammed Twitter for permanently suspending him, vowing that he and his support base would not be silenced.

Twitter on Friday permanently suspended the president's go-to megaphone, his @realDonaldTrump personal account.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them - specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter - we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said in a statement.

At the time of permanent suspension, Trump had 88.7 million followers and followed 51 people.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via