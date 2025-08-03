After PM Modi, Amit Shah meets President Murmu amid Parliament logjam over Bihar voter list row

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Sunday. The meeting came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the President.

The reasons behind the subsequent meetings of the prime minister and the home minister with the President were not known.

"Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote on 'X'.

The back-to-back meetings come in the backdrop of the logjam in Parliament over the opposition demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Since the Monsoon session began on July 21, Parliament has seen little business except discussions in both Houses on Operation Sindoor.

The prime minister's meeting with the President also came days after US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on exports from India and an unspecified penalty because of New Delhi's purchases of Russian military equipment and oil.

On Saturday, PM Modi visited Varanasi and released the 20th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, transferring more than ₹20,500 crore into the bank accounts of 9.7 crore farmers.