As black fungus infections escalate, the central government has instructed Indian missions across the world to procure the anti-fungal drug Amphotericin-B.

"PM had instructed officials to get this drug from anywhere it is available in the world. Indian missions across the world have been involved in securing supplies of this drug," reported news agency ANI quoting government sources.

It added that the expedited supply of the drug has been possible with the help of United States-based Gilead Sciences.

"Gilead Sciences is working on expediting the supply of AmBisome to India through Mylan," said the sources.

So far, more than 1,21,000 vials have reached India and another 85,000 vials are on the way.

"The company will supply 1 million doses of AmBisome. The company is also withdrawing the stocks available in other countries, which would be supplied to India," the sources added.

The central government has also roped in five pharmaceutical companies to manufacture Amphotericin-B.

The firms include NATCO Pharmaceuticals (Hyderabad); Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Vadodara); Gufic Biosciences Ltd (Gujarat); Emcure Pharmaceuticals (Pune), and Lyka (Gujarat).

According to the Union health ministry, the new pharma firms will start producing 1,11,000 vials of Amphotericin-B per month from July.

Amphotericin-B is an anti-fungal drug used for the treatment of black bungus/ mucormycosis disease.

Until now, Bharat Serums & Vaccines Ltd, BDR Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sun Pharma Ltd, Cipla Ltd, and Life Care Innovations(importer) were the five existing manufacturers of Amphotericin-B in the country, and Mylan Labs was the only importer.

According to the health ministry, the production capacity of the existing Amphotericin-B manufacturers was limited in April. As a result, the Centre decided to rope in other firms to ramp up the production to meet the demand.

The existing manufactures produced 1,63,752 vials of Amphotericin-B in May, as per the Centre's data. The government said the production would be further ramped up to 2,55,114 vials in June.

