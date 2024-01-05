After PM Modi's visit, Lakshadweep remains top-searched keyword on Google for 2nd day in a row
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lakshadweep and shared pictures of the scenic beauty and tranquility of the islands. He emphasized on creating futuristic infrastructure, better healthcare, fast internet, and protecting the local culture.
For the second day in a row, Lakshadweep remained the most searched keyword on the Google search engine since Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Union Territory and shared a few photos of the picturesque archipelago.
He also posted a picture of himself relaxing on an armchair by the sea and said, “In addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep's tranquility is also mesmerising. It gave me an opportunity to reflect on how to work even harder for the welfare of 140 crore Indians."
“And those early morning walks along the pristine beaches were also moments of pure bliss," he said while sharing a picture of himself taking a morning walk at the beach.
The Prime Minister said his government is focused on creating futuristic infrastructure in the Union Territory and creating better healthcare opportunities for, fast internet connection as well as protecting its "vibrant local culture".
"Our focus in Lakshadweep is to uplift lives through enhanced development. In addition to creating futuristic infrastructure, it is also about creating opportunities for better healthcare, faster internet, and drinking water, while protecting as well celebrating the vibrant local culture. The projects that were inaugurated reflect this spirit," PM Modi added.
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep has drawn global attention to the archipelago and its immense tourism potential.
"By visiting Lakshadweep, PM @narendramodi has focused attention on its immense potential for tourism. This is a great inspiration for all of us. More visitors will contribute to Lakshadweep's prosperity. They will also experience its unique culture and traditions," Jaishankar wrote on X.
He said India becomes more world-ready, "let's showcase the beauty and diversity of our great nation".
