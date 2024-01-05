For the second day in a row, Lakshadweep remained the most searched keyword on the Google search engine since Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Union Territory and shared a few photos of the picturesque archipelago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More than 50,000 people looked up the Union Territory on Google on Friday, marking a peak in interest following the Prime Minister's statement that he is "still in awe" of the "stunning" beauty of the islands and the "incredible warmth" of its people.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram, and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality," the Prime Minister said.

The internet also went gaga to see the Prime Minister in a life jacket and trying his hand at snorkeling during his stay. The Prime Minister said that it was an "exhilarating experience".

"For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkeling - what an exhilarating experience it was!" he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also posted a picture of himself relaxing on an armchair by the sea and said, “In addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep's tranquility is also mesmerising. It gave me an opportunity to reflect on how to work even harder for the welfare of 140 crore Indians."

“And those early morning walks along the pristine beaches were also moments of pure bliss," he said while sharing a picture of himself taking a morning walk at the beach.

The Prime Minister said his government is focused on creating futuristic infrastructure in the Union Territory and creating better healthcare opportunities for, fast internet connection as well as protecting its "vibrant local culture". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Our focus in Lakshadweep is to uplift lives through enhanced development. In addition to creating futuristic infrastructure, it is also about creating opportunities for better healthcare, faster internet, and drinking water, while protecting as well celebrating the vibrant local culture. The projects that were inaugurated reflect this spirit," PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep has drawn global attention to the archipelago and its immense tourism potential.

"By visiting Lakshadweep, PM @narendramodi has focused attention on its immense potential for tourism. This is a great inspiration for all of us. More visitors will contribute to Lakshadweep's prosperity. They will also experience its unique culture and traditions," Jaishankar wrote on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said India becomes more world-ready, "let's showcase the beauty and diversity of our great nation".

