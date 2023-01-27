Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan created a record for Hindi cinemas worldwide, as the Sidharth Anand directed movie earned an unbeliveable ₹106 crore in box offices worldwide on Day 1.

Praises for the film were seen from critics and the movie goers. Not just that, Actor Kangana Ranaut too praised the film on Wednesday saying that, “'Pathaan' is doing well. Such films should definitely work. Hindi cinema that is lagging behind... every person is trying their best..."

However, this praise was short lived. A day after filmmaker Karan Johar praised the action thriller film who said that ‘Love forever trumps Hate,’ Kangana in her reply addressed those 'claiming Pathaan is a triumph of love over hate'.

Taking to Instagram, Karan had shared a post and wrote, "Hits beyond a century!!!! 100 crores and above in 1 day. GOAT MEGASTAR SRK VISIONARY AND LEGENDARY YRF AND ADI...SID ANAND DEEPIKA JOHN!! WOW. Love forever trumps Hate! Mark this date."

Later on 27 January, Kangana in a series of tweets wrote, “All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success?"

"Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies…" she added.

She also further went and wrote, “Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathan sirf ek film ho sakti hai … goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram.. Jai Shri Ram"

"I do believe Indian Muslims are patriotic and very different from Afghan Pathans … the crux is India will never be Afghanistan, we all know what is happening in Afghanistan, it’s beyond hell there, so apt name for the movie Pathan according to its storyline is the Indian Pathan."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It is produced by Yash Raj Films.

Pathaan marks SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. It's an action-spy film. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the Tiger movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up. The franchise also includes War, directed by Siddharth only.

Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana also feature in pivotal roles in 'Pathaan'.