After President Biden, now Turkiye's Erdogan backs India for permanent UNSC seat1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 07:39 PM IST
Turkish President Erdogan supports India as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and proposes a rotational membership system.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backed India as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and proposed a ‘rotational’ membership mechanism. Addressing the media after the G20 Summit on Sunday, the senior politician noted that the world was ‘larger than five’. The remarks came mere hours after US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his support for a reformed UNSC with India as a permanent member.