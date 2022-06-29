After price cap talks, Russian Oil to get expensive, should India be worried?

India currently imports 10% of its total crude requirements from Russia, whereas before the Ukraine war Russian oil imports were restricted to just 0.2% of its total oil needs. The surge was on the back of deep discounts being given to India. Thus, Indian refiners have taken advantage of this and purchased Russian crude oil at discount as high as $30 per barrel. Reports say 40% Russian oil was purchased by private firms including Reliance Industries and Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy. India buys the remaining 90% oil from Oman and Dubai and as on 27 June, 2022 India crude basket which comprises of Sour grade (Oman & Dubai average) and Sweet grade (Brent Dated) of Crude oil processed in Indian refineries stands at $112.6 per barrel.