After protests by locals, Goa CM scraps IIT project plan at Shel-Melauli

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday announced that the government is dropping the plan to construct the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Goa campus proposed at Melaulim, around 50 km from the state capital Panaji.

The decision was taken after the CM met with locals, who have been protesting against the project for the past six months. It will now be shifted to another place.

IIT Goa has currently been functioning from a temporary campus at the Goa Engineering College. Two sites previously identified by the state government, in Canacona and Sanguem sub-districts, for setting up of a permanent campus for IIT were also scrapped on account of protests.

In May, the Goa government transferred around 10 lakh square metres of land in Melaulim to set up the IIT.

"On the request of the Health Minister (Vishwajit Rane) and the citizens of Sattari we have decided to cancel the project at Melauli and we will shift it to another location," said Sawant.

"If the people of the village have decided that they do not want the project and discussions have happened, then we do not want to cause any trouble. This has nothing to do with the elections. This government listens to the people. We had no personal interest in going ahead with the project. It was purely in the interest of the state.," he added.

The protests against the projects had taken a violent turn earlier this month when police lathicharged the villagers who had set up a human chain at the entrance to the demarcated site. The police also used tear gas shells to clear the way for government surveyors

Retaliating, the protesters pelted stone at the authorities, which led to injuries on both sides.

The state CM had said earlier that while the government was open to discuss and address the villagers’ concerns, the IIT-Goa campus will be built at the Melauli site.

“The demarcation is going on. It will continue. The people will (eventually) calm down. We have told them we are willing to discuss," Sawant had said.













