After Puja Khedkar, ex-IAS Abhishek Singh under fire over disability claim as his dance, gym videos go viral

Amid controversy surrounding the selection of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, allegedly using fake disability certificates in the UPSC, another former IAS officer has come under scrutiny after his dance and gym videos went viral on social media, raising questions over his claim of disability

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published15 Jul 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Ex-IAS officer Abhishek Singh said he is being targeted for supporting reservations
Ex-IAS officer Abhishek Singh said he is being targeted for supporting reservations

Amid controversy surrounding the selection of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, allegedly using fake disability certificates in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), another former IAS officer has come under scrutiny after his dance and gym videos went viral on social media, raising questions over his claim of disability.

Abhishek Singh, a 2011 batch IAS officer who resigned last year to become an actor, is under fire on social media. The controversy has triggered a demand for scrutiny and greater transparency in the selection process for bureaucrats under disability criteria.

Also Read | Showcause notice to IAS Puja Khedkar’s mother for brandishing gun in viral video

It is important to note that Singh claimed to have a locomotor disability to avail concessions in the UPSC selection process.

Several social media users have commented on his videos, calling for transparency and accountability in the bureaucratic selection process.

Responding to the allegations, the former IAS officer said he is being targeted for supporting reservations.

Also Read | Puja Khedkar’s father defends her: ’Is a woman asking for space to sit wrong?’

"Although I am not affected by any criticism, this is the first time I am answering my critics because my supporters asked me to. Since I started supporting reservations, anti-reservationists have targeted me. They question my caste and my job. Let me tell you, I have achieved everything through hard work and courage, not through reservation," he said in a post on X - earlier known as Twitter.

"I have done social work through my initiatives like United by Blood and the No-Shame Movement without government help. I believe that reservation in government jobs should be according to the population, and I will work towards that. If you think you have talent, stop trying for government jobs and excel in business, sports, or acting. There is no reservation there," he added.

Also Read | Trouble mounts for IAS Puja Khedkar, gets PMC encroachment notice

“I move on the strength of my talent, confidence, and courage, not in anyone's favour.”

Also Read | Puja Khedkar may be sacked, face criminal charges if found guilty: 10 points

Meanwhile, Puja Khedkar is also under investigation for allegedly using fake disability and OBC certificates to secure her position. A panel led by DoPT additional secretary Manoj Dwivedi will examine the authenticity of her documents and determine whether proper vetting was conducted. She may be dismissed if she's found guilty.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 03:22 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaAfter Puja Khedkar, ex-IAS Abhishek Singh under fire over disability claim as his dance, gym videos go viral

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.00
03:29 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.7 (-1.01%)

NTPC

385.50
03:29 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.25 (2.19%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.70
03:29 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.95 (3.17%)

Bharat Electronics

332.00
03:29 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.3 (-0.39%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.24
03:17 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.59 (7.21%)

NLC India

297.85
03:17 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.7 (6.7%)

M M T C

94.34
03:17 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.73 (6.47%)

Castrol India

266.45
03:17 PM | 15 JUL 2024
14.9 (5.92%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue