Amid controversy surrounding the selection of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, allegedly using fake disability certificates in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), another former IAS officer has come under scrutiny after his dance and gym videos went viral on social media, raising questions over his claim of disability.

Abhishek Singh, a 2011 batch IAS officer who resigned last year to become an actor, is under fire on social media. The controversy has triggered a demand for scrutiny and greater transparency in the selection process for bureaucrats under disability criteria.

It is important to note that Singh claimed to have a locomotor disability to avail concessions in the UPSC selection process.

Several social media users have commented on his videos, calling for transparency and accountability in the bureaucratic selection process.

Responding to the allegations, the former IAS officer said he is being targeted for supporting reservations.

"Although I am not affected by any criticism, this is the first time I am answering my critics because my supporters asked me to. Since I started supporting reservations, anti-reservationists have targeted me. They question my caste and my job. Let me tell you, I have achieved everything through hard work and courage, not through reservation," he said in a post on X - earlier known as Twitter.

"I have done social work through my initiatives like United by Blood and the No-Shame Movement without government help. I believe that reservation in government jobs should be according to the population, and I will work towards that. If you think you have talent, stop trying for government jobs and excel in business, sports, or acting. There is no reservation there," he added.

“I move on the strength of my talent, confidence, and courage, not in anyone's favour."

Meanwhile, Puja Khedkar is also under investigation for allegedly using fake disability and OBC certificates to secure her position. A panel led by DoPT additional secretary Manoj Dwivedi will examine the authenticity of her documents and determine whether proper vetting was conducted. She may be dismissed if she's found guilty.

