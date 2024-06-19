Rajya Sabha MP BM Rao’s daughter runs BMW over man on Chennai pavement; gets bail

A month after the Pune Porsche car accident, another high-profile hit-and-run case involving the daughter of a Rajya Sabha MP has come to the fore from Chennai, who allegedly ran her BMW over a man sleeping on a pavement in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

NDTV reported that the man succumbed to his injuries, and Madhuri, the daughter of YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao, has got bail. The deceased has been identified as Surya, a 24-year-old painter.

On Monday night, the accused drove a BMW car with her female friend. She allegedly ran her car over the man who was sleeping in an inebriated state on the pavement in the Besant Nagar area of Chennai, the report said.

Madhuri fled the accident spot immediately, said officials, adding that her friend argued with the crowd gathered near the pavement. After some time, her friend also left the spot, and some people moved Surya to a nearby hospital. However, he died of his injuries.

Surya, who had been married only eight months, had his relatives and neighbours from his colony gather at the J-5 Shastri Nagar Police Station, demanding justice, as per NDTV reports.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, the police discovered the car was registered in Puducherry and belonged to the BMR (Beeda Masthan Rao) Group. Madhuri was arrested but was granted bail at the police station.

Rao was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP in 2022 and has previously served as an MLA. The BMR Group, associated with him, is a prominent entity in the seafood industry.

Pune Porsche accident case On the other hand, the Pune Porsche case took place that happened on May 19 killed two IT professionals in Kalyani Nagar here after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a minor in an inebriated condition.

The case sparked nationwide outrage when L N Danwade, a member of the Juvenile Justice Board, granted the accused bail on remarkably lenient terms, including the requirement to write a 300-word essay on road safety.

"The five-member committee submitted its 125-page report on Friday to the Women and Child Development department commissioner. The WCD department, after receipt of the report, has issued show cause notices to two JJB members who were appointed by the department," the source told PTI.

“The report has found glaring lapses and mistakes while issuing the bail order by a single member of the JJB on May 19. Though the order granting bail was issued by one member, the other member gave consent the next day instead of reviewing the order. Misconduct and non compliance of norms has also been found on the part of the two members and they have been apprised about it,” sources added.