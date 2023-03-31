After Cong leader Rahul Gandhi's setback, his namesake disqualified for…2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 08:29 AM IST
Incidentally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also disqualified last week, but for another reason - his conviction and sentencing in a criminal defamation case.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's namesake, ‘Rahul Gandhi K E S/o Valsamma’ figures in an Election Commission list of disqualified persons from contesting polls for failing to lodge an account of election expenses, according to the news agency PTI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×