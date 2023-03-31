Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's namesake, ‘Rahul Gandhi K E S/o Valsamma’ figures in an Election Commission list of disqualified persons from contesting polls for failing to lodge an account of election expenses, according to the news agency PTI.

He had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate and had got 2,196 votes from the Wayanad seat in Kerala from where former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi won with more than seven lakh votes.

It is common for namesake independent candidates to contest against established leaders but all of them need to submit an account of election expenses among other mandatory requirements under EC rules and the Representation of the People Act.

Incidentally, the Congress leader was also disqualified last week, but for another reason - his conviction and sentencing in a criminal defamation case. He was on 23 March sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court after he was held guilty of defamation over his "Modi surname" remark. The court also suspended the jail sentence for 30 days to allow Rahul Gandhi to appeal in a higher court.

The poll panel on March 29 issued an updated list of persons disqualified under Section 10 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as per PTI reports.

Rahul Gandhi K E S/o Valsamma stands disqualified from September 13, 2021 till September 13, 2024.

According to Section 10A, if the Election Commission is satisfied that a person has failed to lodge an account of election expenses within the time and in the manner required by law and has no good reason or justification for the failure, the poll panel shall, by order published in the Official Gazette, declare him to be disqualified and any such person shall be disqualified for a period of three years from the date of the order.

