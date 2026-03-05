After raids in Mumbai, ATS arrests engineering student for sharing terror propaganda

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested an engineering student from Mumbai for allegedly sharing online propaganda material linked to banned terrorist organisations, an official said here on Thursday.

According the official, two other individuals are also under investigation in connection with the case.

The ATS launched search operations at multiple locations in the city as part of an investigation into suspected online radicalisation linked to banned terror outfits, following which a case was registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and engineering student Ayan Sheikh was taken into custody, he said.

The ATS seized electronic devices, including a laptop and mobile phones, which have been sent for forensic examination, he added.

Sheikh had earlier come under the radar of investigation agencies for allegedly being associated with extremist propaganda circulating on social media and encrypted messaging platforms.

"The ATS had received specific intelligence inputs regarding the dissemination of propaganda related to banned terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Islamic State. Based on the information, coordinated search operations were conducted late Monday night at premises in Kurla, Govandi and Shivaji Nagar in Mumbai," the official said.

During the examination of Sheikh's devices, investigators allegedly found several audio and video clips linked to JeM chief Masood Azhar, he said.

"Sheikh was active on encrypted messaging platforms and Telegram channels where extremist content was circulated. Multiple chats were also recovered, suggesting attempts to promote terrorist recruitment. He allegedly shared extremist material, attempted to recruit individuals and may have been involved in facilitating funding for extremist activities," the official said.

The ATS also found that Sheikh had allegedly tried to influence two other youths, both engineering students and his close friends, by exposing them to radical content and adding them to Telegram groups carrying propaganda of JeM and ISIS, the official informed.

During coordinated raids in Govandi and Kurla, officials found the two youths had accessed extremist material shared by Sheikh.

However, investigators said they were not actively involved in any terror-related activities, adding that their statements have been recorded as part of the ongoing probe.

Sheikh was questioned for several hours, during which he reportedly revealed suspicious communications with foreign handlers and individuals linked to banned terror organisations, including JeM and ISIS, the official said.

According to sources, several foreign nationals and suspected facilitators were part of these encrypted messaging groups, believed to be associated with sleeper networks and recruitment cells.

Officials further noted that several youths and individuals from different states across India were active members of these encrypted groups.

Records show they frequently exchanged extremist content, guidance on radicalisation and instructions related to recruiting new members, they added.

Investigators are currently analysing digital footprints to map the network involved, identify individuals undergoing radicalisation and trace operational links with possible local sleeper cells, he said.

"Digital evidence and communication records have also been shared with agencies in other states to coordinate a wider investigation and prevent potential recruitment at the local level. The ATS is also probing Sheikh's financial transactions and digital trail to identify funding channels and logistical support allegedly used for extremist activities," he said.