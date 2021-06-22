After Rajasthan, diesel prices have crossed ₹100-per-litre mark in Odisha after fuel prices were hiked again. Petrol and diesel rates were hiked again on Tuesday, taking fuel prices across the country to a new record high, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. Fuel rates were left unchanged on Monday.

The price of petrol was hiked by 28 paise per litre and diesel by 26 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of ₹97.50 a litre, while diesel is now priced at ₹88.23 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol now costs ₹103.63 a litre and diesel comes for ₹95.72.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges. And, for this reason, first petrol and now diesel have crossed ₹100 a litre mark at several places.

Rates of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, had crossed ₹100 mark in Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan earlier this month. Now, they have crossed the same mark in Malkangiri ( ₹101.12 per litre) and Koraput ( ₹100.46 a litre) in Odisha.

Petrol has already crossed ₹100 mark in nine states and Union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, and Ladakh.

Among metro cities, petrol is already above ₹100 in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The hike on Tuesday was the 28th increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

(With inputs from PTI)

