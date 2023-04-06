After Ram Navami riots, West Bengal is now staying alert on Hanuman Jayanti; here’s how2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:14 AM IST
Central forces and police are maintaining a close vigil on Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in West Bengal.
On April 5, the Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal government to requisition Central forces for assistance in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In particular, Central police forces were deployed to parts of Kolkata, Hooghly and Barrackpore, as well as in areas that previously experienced violent clashes during Ram Navami rallies in Hooghly and Howrah districts.
