On April 5, the Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal government to requisition Central forces for assistance in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In particular, Central police forces were deployed to parts of Kolkata, Hooghly and Barrackpore, as well as in areas that previously experienced violent clashes during Ram Navami rallies in Hooghly and Howrah districts.

The deployment of the Central forces came after violent protests in those areas that left many injured. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced that they will be organising 500 Hanuman Jayanti programs across the state. The court ordered the Central forces to ensure the safety of the public during the celebrations and that the procession routes of any such celebration would be restricted if deemed necessary.

To further ensure safety, additional CCTV cameras were installed and videography was taken at vantage areas through which the processions passed. The court also asked the state to file an action taken report at the next date of hearing. On the day of the celebrations, police authorities held route marches to reassure the public and stated that they have an adequate number of police personnel deployed in the areas that witnessed violence on April 2 and 3.

A division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam stated that prevention was better than cure, thus directing the West Bengal government to requisition Central forces to avoid any breach of peace during Hanuman Jayanti rallies. The court also required the Central forces to be deployed swiftly upon receipt of the state's requisition.

The court specified that the state police is required to take all necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents with the assistance of the Central forces. It also directed that the intelligence wing of the state police be strengthened and that all steps be taken to avert any pre-planned attacks or violence.

The Calcutta High Court's order came on a PIL filed by the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari. The court also directed that the state ensure that district judiciary judges can discharge their duties safely and that any request by them for security should be granted. The court directed that the organisers of the rallies and processions be made accountable and that more stringent conditions be imposed on them.

The court also emphasised that no political personality, leader, or common man would make any statement to the public or the media concerning the festival being celebrated. The court directed the state to ensure that Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated peacefully without any untoward incident.

(With agency inputs)