After RBI, it may be govt’s turn to reassure banks

In India’s corporate bond market, it is tough to identify securities with a lower default risk. After Franklin Templeton shut six fixed income schemes, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to open a window to provide credit to mutual funds (MFs) through banks. Mint takes a look.

Is the MF window an unprecedented step?

No; RBI had provided similar windows in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis and in 2013, when several mutual funds came under pressure. While central banks of other countries have been proactive in providing liquidity directly to market participants, RBI has chosen to do it through banks. One of the key things is to ensure swift economic recovery, so that an economic crisis doesn’t turn into a financial crisis. RBI is fixing vulnerabilities in the financial system by addressing the concerns of individual segments—banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and mutual funds.





Graphic: Sarvesh Kumar Sharma/Mint

Why did RBI simply not lend directly?

There are two possible reasons. First, the general stigma of borrowing directly from RBI, and second, the difficulty in valuing the assets of mutual funds while providing them with emergency finance. The latter is a problem because of the secondary markets being illiquid, hampering price discovery of these assets. Banks, however, would have analysts who can help them value the assets of mutual funds. The long-term repo operations for corporate bonds and NBFCs were perhaps driven by a similar understanding; however, the flow of funds under them was directed to investment-grade assets that were not stressed.

Why have the secondary markets become illiquid?

RBI’s measures to boost liquidity in bond markets have focused on companies with good credit ratings. Their securities were anyway liquid and were being traded. The problem was with sub-investment grade assets. Despite the recent relaxations, banks continue to prefer lending to good companies, or to the government, or park the money with the central bank.

But why are banks unwilling to lend?

The issue is not availability of funds or the cost of borrowings as RBI has increased liquidity. The issue is the uncertainty and that the covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdowns will cause huge cash-flow mismatches for firms, causing several of them to go bust. Banks are thus concerned about defaults and a rise in their bad loans. The problem of adverse selection—the mismatch of information between buyers and sellers—has resulted in a systemic unwillingness to lend despite liquidity available at lower costs.

So, how do we deal with this risk aversion?

To avoid a financial contagion becoming a systemic problem, all markets need to continue running properly. This requires surplus liquidity and measures to reduce uncertainty and default risk. While RBI can work on the first two, the third will have to be spearheaded by the government in the form of sovereign guarantee to cover part of the losses for banks in case of higher bad loans. RBI has been proactive, but more measures may be needed to restore confidence.

Karan Bhasin is a Delhi-based policy researcher.

