After reaching a 1-year high, unemployment rate drops to 6.43% in September

The data showed a significant fall in unemployment, especially in rural areas. According to CMIE, the unemployment rate in the rural areas fell by 1.85 per cent in a month. It was 7.68 per cent in August and dropped to 5.84 per cent in September. Moreover, the unemployment rate had remained high above 7 per cent since February this year, except in July 2022. However, it was after this exception unemployment rate jumped to 8.3 per cent.