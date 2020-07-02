Maharashtra has 79,091 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 39,859 active cases and Delhi with 27,007. With their recent spike in infections, Telangana is now fourth on the list with 9,008 active cases and Karnataka fifth with 8,198. Out of the 226,947 active cases in India as of Thursday morning, the top five states together have 72 percent and the top ten states account for 86 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.