After recent violence, Aurangabad to see MVA vs BJP rally today. 10 points

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly Aurangabad, in Maharashtra will be at the centre of the state's political action today i.e. on 2 April as rally by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as well as the Savarkar Gaurav Yatra by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will be held.

Both these events has come just days after Marathwada's largest city saw rioting and arson. At least 12 persons, including 10 policemen, were injured after a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles when police personnel tried to control the situation following a clash between two groups near the Ram temple in Kiradpura locality of Aurangabad on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. As many as 12 persons have been arrested following the mob attack. A 51-year-old man, who had suffered injuries during the violence, died at a hospital on Thursday night.

Here are 10 points you need to know about both rallies today

The MVA rally will be held today evening at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground, with speakers being led by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in support of late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar will begin from a chowk named after the late Hindutva ideologue, which is just a kilometre away from the MVA rally site. Savarkar Gaurav Yatras would be taken out to honour Savarkar's contribution to the country and to counter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism against him.

Rahul Gandhi in his recent press conference had said, “My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone" remark has drawn fire from BJP." Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had also slammed Gandhi for his attack on Savarkar and said his outfit will not tolerate any insult of the freedom fighter.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday defended Rahul Gandhi on his comments on Vir Savarkar. He said, “Nobody can ignore late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar’s sacrifice for the country’s independence struggle but disagreements over him cannot be made a national issue today as there are many pressing matters to focus on." The NCP leader said there is no need to thrust Savarkar into the national narrative especially because there many other major issues concerning the common public.

Speaking of the rally today, a top police official told PTI that security arrangements are in place to ensure both events pass off without any untoward incident.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Subhash Desai "The preparations for the rally are complete. The ground will be filled to capacity and we have also made arrangements to set up equipment for people outside the venue to hear the speeches," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Subhash Desai said after inspecting the site on Saturday. The city is now peaceful and the earlier incidents will have no impact on the rally, he said, adding at least five to six such rallies will be held across the state.

In a video released on Twitter, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve asked his party functionaries to assemble for the rally calmly and peacefully as there may be an attempt to cause friction among communities.

Talking to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Girhe said, "The routes and locations of rally and yatra are different. We will deploy nearly 300 policemen for both events to ensure they take place smoothly."

Meanwhile, the MVA, formed after the 2019 Maharashtra elections and which remained in power till June 2022 when the Thackeray-led government collapsed, comprises Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress. Shinde broke ranks with Uddhav Thackeray in June last year and formed the government in Maharashtra in alliance with the BJP.