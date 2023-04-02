After recent violence, Aurangabad to see MVA vs BJP rally today. 10 points

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Subhash Desai "The preparations for the rally are complete. The ground will be filled to capacity and we have also made arrangements to set up equipment for people outside the venue to hear the speeches," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Subhash Desai said after inspecting the site on Saturday. The city is now peaceful and the earlier incidents will have no impact on the rally, he said, adding at least five to six such rallies will be held across the state.

