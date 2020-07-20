Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain recovers from covid-19, resumes work

Since Jain went on medical leave, covid-19 cases in Delhi have seen a sharp decline with the total number of active cases now down to 16,000. Over 80% of covid-19 patients have recovered from the illness. When Jain tested positive, Delhi was struggling with a high number of cases, low testing rate and shortages in health infrastructure.

During the last month, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia took up additional charge of the health ministry. Union home minister Amit Shah has also stepped in to work with the Delhi government and increase the number of tests along with the availability of hospital beds.

“Our Health Minister Satyendar Jain has recovered. He will join work from today. He was always on the field visiting hospitals and meeting health workers and patients. He contracted corona. After one month, he joins back today. Welcome back Satinder and best wishes!," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Monday.

Delhi's total covid-19 case count is over 1.22 lakh, of which over 1.03 lakh patients have recovered. There were 3,628 deaths due to the virus. Approximately, 9,000 patients of the 16,000 active cases are recovering at home.

A 55-year old Jain was admitted to the hospital after developing high fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels. He also required plasma therapy during his treatment. Since the end of June, Jain has been recovering at home.

In the last month, along with Jain, Kalkaji MLA, Atishi, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Akshay Marathe and Delhi government advisor Abhinandita Dayal Mathur have tested positive, and recovered, from covid-19.

