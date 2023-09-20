After returning from Kerala, Bengal man with suspected Nipah shifted to Kolkata hospital2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 02:11 PM IST
A man in West Bengal, India, who recently returned from Kerala, has been admitted to the hospital with symptoms of Nipah virus infection.
A man, who had recently returned from Kerala, was admitted to the city-based Beliaghata ID Hospital with symptoms of Nipah virus infection, a senior official of the health department said on Wednesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message