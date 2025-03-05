After Rohit Sharma fat-shaming row, Shama Mohamed hails India’s semi-final win with Virat Kohli shoutout

After sparking outrage with comments about Rohit Sharma's fitness, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed shifts focus to celebrate India's semi-final win in the ICC Champions Trophy, praising Virat Kohli's performance. Her mixed messages reflect the intersection of sports and politics in India.

Updated5 Mar 2025, 01:11 PM IST
Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed

Congress leader Shama Mohamed, who sparked a political row after her comments on Team India captain Rohit Sharma's fitness, congratulated the men's national cricket team after it won against Australia in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy on Tuesday night.

“I am very happy today that India has won the semi-final match against Australia under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. I congratulate Virat Kohli for scoring 84 runs...I am very excited and looking forward to the finals,” Mohamed told news agency ANI.

The Congress spokesperson also congratulated the Indian cricket team through a post on X mentioning Virat Kohli's performance.

“Congratulations to #TeamIndia for their spectacular victory against Australia in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy 2025. A big shout out to @imVkohli for scoring 84 and to be the first player to score 1000 runs in ICC knock-out tournaments,” she said in her post on X.

Kohli once again proved why he thrives under pressure, delivering a match-winning knock of 84 off 98 balls against Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday.

With India riding on strong performances and Kohli leading from the front, the team now looks ahead to the final, aiming to lift yet another ICC trophy.

Shama Mohamed's comments came amid the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, in which India will play the winner of New Zealand vs South Africa maths in the final clash on March 9.

India's victory ensured that the final of the eight-team competition will now be held in Dubai instead of Lahore, where it was originally scheduled.

Shama Mohamed sparks row

Congress leader Mohamed sparked a political row when she called Rohit Sharma 'fat' and the most 'unimpressive' Indian skipper to date. In a post on X (formerly Twitter),Shama Mohamedwrote, “@ImRo45 is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had ! [sic]”

Millions of cricket fans got furious, while she also drew flak from her political peers including her own party and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who slammed them as "deeply shameful".

BJP's social media head alleged that her comments were “premeditated put down to undermine the team's morale at a crucial time”.

To reiterate her statement, Mohamed also shared a post later where BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Rohit Sharma for his post on farmers' stir.

The Congress distanced itself from the leader's comments.

“The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy,” Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said.

He added that Mohamed was asked to delete her post.

The leader however defended herselft and said that the views were personal and an unnecessary issue had been made out of it.

First Published:5 Mar 2025, 01:11 PM IST
