After ₹2000 demonetisation, is ₹500 note next? Will ₹1,000 banknotes return in circulation? Govt replies2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 02:39 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India removed ₹2,000 notes from circulation, with the last date to submit them in banks being September. The Finance Ministry denies demonetizing ₹500 notes and reintroducing ₹1,000 notes, stating there is enough buffer stock of other denominations
The Reserve Bank of India announced the removal of ₹2,000 currency notes from circulation in mid-May this year. The last date to submit ₹2000 currency notes in bank is September.
