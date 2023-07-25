The total value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation stood at ₹3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023. The time when the RBI had announced the withdrawal of note. For those, who are yet to exchange their ₹2000 currency notes, they can exchange them at any bank branch till September 30. MoS finance has also made it clear that the deadline for the extension of exchange of ₹2000 currency notes will not be extended beyond September.