After ruckus, Delhi MCD to reconvene today to elect first sole mayor in decade4 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 06:32 AM IST
- This second round comes after the proceedings were disrupted on 6 January with a ruckus happened between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members.
The civic body will meet again today i.e. on 24 January to elect the mayor and deputy mayor. This second round comes after the proceedings were disrupted on 6 January with a ruckus happened between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members.
