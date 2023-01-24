After ruckus, Delhi MCD to reconvene today to elect first sole mayor in decade

The civic polls were held on December 4 and the counting of votes took place on December 7. The AAP had emerged as a clear winner in the polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal house which will convene on January 24 for the second time after the 2022 civic polls.