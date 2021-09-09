NEW DELHI : The Union government has decided to throw open the doors of the National Defence Academy (NDA) for women as well. The decision comes after the Supreme Court on 18 August broke the glass ceiling that was there for 65 years and ruled that women can also sit for the upcoming NDA entrance examination, holding that the policy that restricts their entry into the elite institution is based on “gender discrimination".

The Centre on Wednesday informed the top court that the decision to allow women to join the joint defence service training institute of the Indian armed forces was taken on Tuesday evening in consultation with the chiefs of the three wings of the armed forces.

A bench, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, appreciated the government’s decision and asked for a detailed affidavit by 20 September on the manner in which the policy is going to be implemented and the timeline for its execution.

“We do hope the defence forces value the important role women are performing. You may go at a comfortable pace, but redressal must take place.... The armed forces play an important role in the system, for performing an immensely essential function. We would not easily interfere in their roles and would rather want them to take a proactive approach towards gender equality, instead of the court stepping in," said the bench, which also included Justice M.M. Sundresh.

The court also observed that the armed forces are the most respected in the country, but their resistance cannot be dealt with well at times. “They need to do more towards gender equality. A dynamic approach needs to be adopted," it said.

The apex court had on 18 August rejected the government’s argument that the restriction against women from training at the Pune-based NDA was a policy decision while issuing the interim order to let them sit for the examination scheduled to be held in November. It had also implored the government to “take a more constructive view of the matter".

The order was passed on a petition filed by Kush Kalra for equal opportunity for women at NDA and the Indian Naval Academy. Appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel Chinmoy Pradip Sharma and advocate Mohit Paul had contended that the categorical exclusion of female candidates from NDA was unconstitutional and done entirely on the basis of their sex.

Under the current eligibility criteria, only male candidates who have cleared class 12 level or its equivalent education and were in the age group of 16-and-a-half and 19 were eligible to apply.

Those who clear the NDA exam are called for an interview by the Service Selection Board (SSB) and, following a medical exam, candidates are recruited in the army, navy, and air force wings of NDA for pre-commission training. NDA was commissioned in 1955.

On Wednesday, additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati appeared on behalf of the Centre and began her submission by saying that the nudge and the push by the court has yielded results.

