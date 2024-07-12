Delhi court extends Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody till July 25 in CBI case after SC relief in excise policy matter

Hours after getting interim bail in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faced a setback on Friday as Delhi Rouse Avenue court extended his judicial custody till July 25 in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy matter.

Both the Supreme Court and Delhi court cases are similar yet different. Both pertain to the alleged irregularities in the formation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

However, Kejriwal's case in the Supreme Court challenged his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case related to the excise policy. Meanwhile the CBI case, heard in Delhi court on Friday, is related to the alleged corruption related to the excise policy “scam”.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister in the excise policy case registered by the Enforcement Directorate. A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna referred to his petition challenging his arrest by the ED to a larger bench.

"The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail and the issue of Section 19 and necessity of arrest has been referred to a larger bench. CM Kejriwal will remain in custody as his bail in the CBI case is still pending. This is a big victory," Kejriwal's lawyer Rishikesh Kumar told ANI.

While granting interim bail to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court observed that the Delhi Chief Minister suffered incarceration of 90 days and it's conscious that he is an elected leader.