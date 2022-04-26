After schools, Odisha now shuts anganwadi centres, colleges for 5 days as heatwave conditions prevail1 min read . 03:44 PM IST
- The anganwadi centres will be closed from Tuesday, while colleges and universities will remain shut from Wednesday.
BHUBANESWAR : The Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha has decided to shut down Colleges and Anganwadi centres in the state as the heat wave conditions remain unabated. the decision comes a day after the state government announced that schools will remain closed for five days.
The anganwadi centres will be closed from Tuesday, while colleges and universities will remain shut from Wednesday.
“In view of the prevailing heat wave condition in Odisha, classroom teaching (UG & PG) in all HEIs, coming under HED - shall remain suspended from 27.04.2022 to 2.05.2022," the Higher Education Department said in a tweet.
The state, however, mentioned that other activities of higher educational institutions (HEIs) such as examination, evaluation, administrative and research work shall continue as usual.
Another notification issued by the Women and Child Development Department said it has decided to close all AWCs in Odisha from 26-30 April.
On Monday, the School and Mass Education Department had announced temporary suspension of classes in all schools for five days from Tuesday.
The Class-10 and Class-12 board examinations, slated to begin from April 29 and 28 April, respectively, will be conducted as per schedule, it said.
The Odisha government had earlier said the duration of summer vacation will be reduced to 10 days from 50 days in order to help students make up for lost classes due to closure of schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Odisha has been under the grip of a sweltering heat wave, with temperatures settling above 40 degrees Celsius at several places.
