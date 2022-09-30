An office memorandum on September 29 also stated that any security staff found taking refreshments or eating food during duty hours will be removed from the rolls of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
New AIIMS Director M Srinivas on Thursday said security personnel should not be used for any purpose other than what they are engaged for and taking a strong stand against senior staffers asking security guards to fetch tea and refreshments during duty hours.
An office memorandum on September 29 also stated that any security staff found taking refreshments or eating food during duty hours will be removed from the rolls of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Here is the full text of the order:
During the visit of the undersigned to the CNC on 29. 09. 2022 it was observed that‘one of the security staff was carrying tea in a tray on directions of hospital staff posted in her area of responsibility. Such incidents not only compromise the security for which the staff has been deployed but also portray an adverse image of security services.
It is hereby directed the security staff deployed for security and assistance of patients will not be used for any purpose other than for which they are engaged. The in- charge of concerned office to which the security staff is posted as well as the respective cafeteria/canteen in-charge will be held responsible if any security staff is found carrying refreshments/tea/coffee etc during their duty hours.
It will also be ensured by the respective faculty -in -charge and officer -in charge of security that the security staff perform the duties as specified in the tender agreement for watch and ward services.
Similarly, any security staff found taking refreshments or eating food during duty hours will also be removed from the rolls of AIIMS, it stated.
Last week, the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday appointed Dr Srinivas as the new director of the prestigious All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.
The official order said Dr Srinivas has been appointed for a period of five years or till he attains the age of 65 years. He succeeds Dr Randeep Guleria and is one of the youngest directors of the prestigious institution
