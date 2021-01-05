After seven months, TN's active case count falls below 8,000

After seven months, TN's active case count falls below 8,0001 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 12:02 AM IST
The active cases dipped to 7,970 with 985 patients getting discharged from various hospitals
After seven months, Tamil Nadu's active cases on Monday dropped below the 8,000 mark and with 838 fresh infections, the tally stood at 8,21,550, while 10 more fatalities pushed the toll to 12,166.
The active cases dipped to 7,970 with 985 patients getting discharged from various hospitals and in total 8,01,414 people have got cured, a health department bulletin said. It was on May 24 that the state had reported less than 8,000 active cases. On that day active cases stood at 7,839.
The next day, the active cases crossed the 8,000 mark (8,230) cases. Of the 800 plus new cases, Chennai logged 228 and the remainder was scattered across Tamil Nadu. The tally of 8.21 lakh plus cases includes the state capital's 2,26,456. All the 10 deceased had co-morbidities and barring two women, aged 33 and 58, the other deceased were between 60 and 87 years.
The toll of 12,166 cases cover Chennai's 4,025. As many as 60,502 samples were tested and cumulatively, 1,44,42,625 specimens have been examined in 241 COVID-19 labs of the state.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
