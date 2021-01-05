After seven months, TN's active case count falls below 8,000

The next day, the active cases crossed the 8,000 mark (8,230) cases. Of the 800 plus new cases, Chennai logged 228 and the remainder was scattered across Tamil Nadu. The tally of 8.21 lakh plus cases includes the state capital's 2,26,456. All the 10 deceased had co-morbidities and barring two women, aged 33 and 58, the other deceased were between 60 and 87 years.