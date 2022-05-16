After severe heatwave conditions, Delhi temperature dips slightly today. What to expect this week2 min read . 01:56 PM IST
- The IMD scientist has noted that some stations had recorded 46-48 degrees, and it will likely drop down to 43-44 degrees
Following days of severe heatwave conditions, Delhi on Monday witnessed slight dip in temperature. “As per the 11.30 am observation, temperature has already fallen by 2-3 degrees Celsius. So, as per our observation, today temperature will be 2-3 degrees Celsius lower than what was observed yesterday," Senior India Meteorological Department scientist RK Jenamani said.
Additionally, the IMD scientist noted that some stations had recorded 46-48 degrees celsius and it will likely come down to 43-44 degrees. “For Safdarjung, it will be 42-43 degrees Celsius. Western Disturbance has come, cloud increased. So, there'll be a relief from tomorrow for 3-4 days," he said. However, Jenamani added that the “temperature will rise again."
It is important to note that the IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).
For this week, IMD has noted that cloudy skies and thunder may provide some relief from the intense heat. The IMD, in its daily weather bulletin, said that on May 15, "Heat wave conditions in most parts with severe heat wave conditions in many parts very likely over West Rajasthan; heat wave conditions in most parts with severe heat wave conditions in some parts over East Rajasthan; heat wave conditions in many parts with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana-Delhi; heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Jammu Division, Jharkhand and Vidarbha."
Cloudy sky may provide some relief from the intense heat next week. "On May 16, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail/gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand; with lightning and hail/gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places Kerala and Mahe; with lightning/gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Andaman-Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal," read the bulletin.
Additionally, the weather agency advised people with moderate health conditions residing in Northern India to avoid venturing outside their homes unless absolutely essential. "Heat wave could lead to moderate health concern for vulnerable people e.g. infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases. Increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work," the bulletin said.
(With inputs from agencies)
