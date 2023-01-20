As the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi entered Jammu on Thursday evening, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah praised the grit of the leader and said that he is the second person to take out such Yatra after Shankaracharya.
“Centuries ago Shankaracharya came here. He walked when there were no roads but jungles. He had walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. He (Rahul Gandhi) is the second person who took out a yatra from the same Kanniyakumari & is reaching Kashmir," news agency ANI quoted Farooq Abdullah speaking at Lakhanpur in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Kashmiri leader added that the aim of the Yatra is to unite the country against hatred and said that this is the country of Gandhi and Ram where we all are one.
“The aim is to unite India. Hatred is being created in India & religions are being pitted against each other. The India of Gandhi & Ram was one where we were all one. This yatra is attempting to unite India. Its enemies are enemies of India, humanity & people," the leader added according to ANI.
The leader also talked about terrorism in the Union Territory and stressed that the issue will remain alive until dialogue is established with Pakistan. He questioned the government's logic of communication with China but not with Pakistan.
"I am going to give you in writing with my blood that terrorism is alive and it will not finish till you start talking to Pakistan. When you can talk to China which has entered our borders and land 16 times, why are you shying away from talks with Pakistan," he said.
The leaders from the Congress party informed that during the Jammu and Kashmir leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, many noted political leaders like Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and CPI (M) leader Mohamad Yousuf will participate in the Yatra at different locations.
(With inputs from agencies)
