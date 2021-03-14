After Singapore, Philippines may be next South-East Asian nation to launch RuPay

NEW DELHI : After Singapore, Philippines may be the next country in Southeast Asia where India could launch its RuPay card.

Earlier this month, India launched a financial dialogue with the Philippines covering digital payments, financial inclusion and direct benefit transfer (DBT), only the third country after the UK and Singapore to have such a framework.

Early discussions on launching the RuPay card—seen as India’s alternative to Mastercard and Visa—was part of this dialogue on 5 March.

“The financial dialogue adds a new dimension to the growing bilateral relationship between India and the Philippines as India shares its knowledge of digital payment, cashless economy, financial inclusion, digital security of financial institutions and direct benefit transfer with Philippines," said a person aware of the matter. This was something referred to by India’s ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran during the 5 March meeting, the person said.

“During the meeting, the National Payment Corporation of India made a presentation on ‘Building Partnership in area of Digital Payment System between India and Philippines,’" the person cited above said. “This also covered India’s UPI (Unified Payments Interface) and RuPay systems," the person said, adding that there was an exchange on direct benefit transfers using National IDs. India has been using the Unique Identity Aadhaar numbers to ensure that benefits like pensions and payments reach the intended beneficiaries directly, cutting down on middle men and corruption.

“The Philippines is the third largest economy in South-East Asia and a key partner in India’s Act East Policy," a second person familiar with the development said. “Despite the pandemic, which caused a GDP contraction of 9.5% last year, the Philippines economy is expected to post the second-highest growth in South-East Asia in 2021, with a projected growth rate of over 8%," the person pointed out.

Launched in the 1990s, India’s “Look East" policy was aimed at drawing Asia’s third-largest economy closer to the fast growing economies of the Association of Southeast Asian nations, or Asean, of which Philippines is a member. In 2014, India refashioned its “Look East policy" into “Act East policy" with added elements like extending lines of credit to buy defence hardware from India besides for development activities.

“When your economy is growing and you have a big diaspora, you are offering them an alternative payment system for them. It builds up India’s reputation," said former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal. Besides US companies like Mastercard and Visa, there were a number of Chinese financial services companies in this sector, he said. India’s success in entering such markets in South-East Asia where there is a sizeable population of Indians also signals that India’s financial services are coming of age, Sibal said.

During the 5 March meeting “developments in fintech, including newer technologies such as blockchain, were also discussed," the second person cited above said.

“The Philippines is especially keen to learn from India’s experience in combining efforts for financial inclusion as well as Aadhaar and digital payment systems to enable DBT to needy segments of their over 110 million population. India’s successes in these areas were seen as valuable for the Philippines as the country had faced serious problems during the pandemic in distributing monetary assistance," the second person said.

“The Philippines government is separately pushing ahead with plans to quickly implement their National ID Project (PhilSys). A joint venture with an Indian company—Madras Security Printers—was selected as the lead system aggregator for this project," the second person added.

Economic ties between India and the Philippines have seen a jump with gains in bilateral trade and greater participation of Indian IT-enabled services (ITeS) as well as pharma companies in the Philippines market.

“Both countries also recently agreed to commence negotiations on a bilateral preferential trade agreement, with the Indian side having proposed the setting up of a trade negotiating committee to take forward deliberations," the second person added.

India has not joined the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement that was agreed to by Asean countries and its dialogue partners—Japan, China, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand in 2019. It is looking at reworking its some of its existing trade pacts and working out new ones with others.

